Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) were up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 1,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 71,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aligos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). Research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

