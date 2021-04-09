All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0380 on Top Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $57.02 million and approximately $51.93 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 61% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.47 or 0.00619784 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041120 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.