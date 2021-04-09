Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.39.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

