Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

ALNA opened at $1.34 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $76.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.