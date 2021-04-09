Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.00

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 550914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.30).

The stock has a market cap of £160.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.