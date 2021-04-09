AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

AB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

AB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. 723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,405. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $42.93.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $5,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

