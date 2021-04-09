AllianceBlock Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $151.40 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00054151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.87 or 0.00618891 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040441 BTC.

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,722,333 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

