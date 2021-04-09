Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,364 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 3.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 4,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,210. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

