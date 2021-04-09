AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $402,274.47 and $43.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

