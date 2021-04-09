Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,506,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.26% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $28,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of MDRX opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

