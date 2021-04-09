Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $47.07 on Friday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

