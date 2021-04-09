Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after acquiring an additional 172,563 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after acquiring an additional 175,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

