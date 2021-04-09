Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $91,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $142.50 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

