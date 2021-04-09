Alpha Coin Price Up 19.9% This Week (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $17,283.10 and $169.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.82 or 0.01088816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.98 or 0.00443180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.