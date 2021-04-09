Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target Raised to GBX 310 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 278 ($3.63). 42,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.94. The company has a market capitalization of £296.13 million and a P/E ratio of 53.46.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

