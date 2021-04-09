Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $2,265.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,080.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,187.60 and a twelve month high of $2,284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

