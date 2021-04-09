Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce $42.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.81 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $33.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $186.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $195.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $219.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $234.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,124.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,250.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,069.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,816.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,182.33 and a 52 week high of $2,271.79.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

