Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,246.52. 18,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,069.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,816.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,182.33 and a 1-year high of $2,271.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,124.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.