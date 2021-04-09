Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,251.49. 28,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.33 and a 52 week high of $2,271.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,069.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,124.60.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

