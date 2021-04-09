Alphacat Price Up 9.1% This Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and $447,711.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00292061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.08 or 0.00773439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,668.14 or 1.00593545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00742990 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.