Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.22 ($59.08).

Alstom stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €44.20 ($52.00). 1,083,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €42.11 and its 200-day moving average is €43.39.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

