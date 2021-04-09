Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ATUS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.