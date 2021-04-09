Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.54. 219,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.79 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,295,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,600,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,370,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

