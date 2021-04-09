Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Gap Up to $59.44

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.44, but opened at $60.68. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 104 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -198.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

