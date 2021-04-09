Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $14.60 on Friday, reaching $3,313.90. 75,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,112.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,017.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

