Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $15.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,315.00. 88,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,175.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,017.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.