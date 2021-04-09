Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMCR. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after acquiring an additional 139,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Amcor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $76,730,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

