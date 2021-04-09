Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $73.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $105,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,774,000 after buying an additional 378,808 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3,265.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 335,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 325,086 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.