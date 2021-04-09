AMEPAY (AME) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and $459,818.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00296522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00766411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,436.79 or 1.00311851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.00729192 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

