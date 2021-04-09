American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Stock Price Up 0%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) shares rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.93 and last traded at $40.92. Approximately 1,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.