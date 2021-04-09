American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 167,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,725. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

