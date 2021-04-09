American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.64.

HOT.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “na” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of HOT.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,010. The firm has a market cap of C$313.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.26. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.51.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.