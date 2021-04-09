American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,433 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of American International Group worth $72,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.
American International Group Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
