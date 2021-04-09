American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $241.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

