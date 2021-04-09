American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of American Water Works worth $144,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $151.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.