American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,973 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in American Water Works by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Water Works by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Water Works by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,376,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,324,000 after purchasing an additional 188,662 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

NYSE AWK opened at $151.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.