AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,475 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.96% of AMERISAFE worth $21,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

