AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE AMN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.