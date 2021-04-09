AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,682 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

