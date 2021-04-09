AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after buying an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

