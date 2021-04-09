Amon (AMN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $8,264.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

