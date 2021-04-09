Ampleforth (AMPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.89 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $221.10 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00085389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.00609919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037739 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 329,468,676 coins and its circulating supply is 213,592,984 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

