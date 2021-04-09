Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 120,069 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,069 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Trane Technologies worth $157,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

TT stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $169.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

