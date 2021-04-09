Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,026 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of CoStar Group worth $158,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $874.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $831.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.06. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $558.61 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

