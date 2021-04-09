Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 697,409 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,181,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697,409 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Exelon worth $134,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.