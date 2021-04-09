Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,095 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Prudential Financial worth $165,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 694,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

