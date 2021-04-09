Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 100,618 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of RingCentral worth $187,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in RingCentral by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in RingCentral by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,519,866.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.97, for a total value of $4,038,767.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,485,013.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,711 shares of company stock valued at $27,479,822. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $313.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.30 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

