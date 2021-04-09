Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,966,360 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 176.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of ConocoPhillips worth $185,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

