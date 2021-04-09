Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,244,379 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 660.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Enbridge worth $193,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $582,273,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $34,449,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

