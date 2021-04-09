Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 543,330 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,330 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Centene worth $149,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Centene by 31.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

